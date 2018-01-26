Sassa inquiry hears of confrontation between Dlamini and Magwaza – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Sassa inquiry hears of confrontation between Dlamini and Magwaza
Independent Online
Johannesburg – Tensions between former South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) chief executive officer (CEO) Thokozani Magwaza and Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini were laid bare on Friday, as Magwaza told his side of the story …
Dlamini running Sassa 'like her shop', with bodyguards
Sassa inquiry postponed
I warned Dlamini about her controversial work streams – Magwaza
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!