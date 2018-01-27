Saturday Digest: Do we really need a worship centre?

In 2017, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) along side other men of God inaugurated a 10,000 capacity Ecumenical Centre built by the Bayelsa state Government .

According to a government statement then, God had always been interested in people raising altars for him, noting that the ecumenical centre would draw economic benefits to the state as time goes on.

“As a government we are excited about these developments. For the first time our state is going to experience the unveiling of a place of worship. No other state has done that in the magnitude we are doing it. As people of faith, this is a very cheering news” Commissioner for Information, Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson was quoted in an interview.

In 2018, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) along side other men of God laid a foundation for a 8500 capacity international worship centre in Uyo.

According to the governor of the state, Mr Udom Emmanuel the project will be funded by NGOs and individuals. He hinted that when the dream of the international worship centre was conceived, he rose to the faith that God will provide the finances.

“We have found favour in the eyes of the Lord, and it’s instructive to note that Religious bodies, non-profit organizations and even individuals from all over the world heeded our call for support to actualize this dream”. He said.

For the past few days I have read messages, I have been in forums where people are speaking up against the worship centre most of their argument is anchored on the strength that the money used in building a worship centre for God can cure the unemployment situation in the state, while this is debatable, it is important to note that the main problem here to me is not the worship centre itself but the motive behind it (I will come back to this later).

I have also read where some people criticize Pastor Enoch Adeboye for accepting to lay the foundation of a worship centre build for God and these people even went further to abuse the man calling him names. To me, this is not necessary, if Pastor Adeboye has any other motive apart from glorifying God by doing his work then he will have a question to answer at the right time.

Back to the issue of motive, I know Solomon acted on a command and as a King, he inspired his people to build a temple for God. Nehemiah was moved by the suffering of his people and that motivated him to start a process that brought about the revival of Jerusalem. If the project is an avenue to siphon money for 2019 election as claimed by some APC stalwarts, then it will be regrettable that the state government chooses to use the name of God as a tool to aid corruption.

But if the project is a tool to draw the state and the people back to God, then there is no sacrifice too big for God.

As a person I will send a donation to the account number provided (no matter how small) let me part of this project, We need God now more than ever, he is the only one that can heal our land.

As a people, we must not stop reminding the state government of the growing level of unemployment in the state, we are seated comfortably on the second spot in term of unemployment statistics according to a report released by Nigeria bureau of statistics.

Personally, I must commend the state government for the pencil, toothpicks, syringe, plastic and metering factory but these are not enough, a system must be developed to absorb graduates immediate either on a short term arrangements or on a long term project.

Happy weekend

