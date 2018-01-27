 Saudi billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal freed after paying settlement – BBC News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Saudi billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal freed after paying settlement – BBC News

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in World | 0 comments


BBC News

Saudi billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal freed after paying settlement
BBC News
One of the world's richest men, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, has been released two months after being detained in Saudi Arabia's anti-corruption purge. He was freed after a financial settlement was approved by the state prosecutor, an official said
Saudi Prince Al-Waleed released after 'settlement'Vanguard
Prince Alwaleed's Release to Reassure Investors in Global PortfolioU.S. News & World Report
Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed released as corruption probe winds downEyewitness News
USA TODAY –Financial Times –Washington Examiner –Deutsche Welle
all 92 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.