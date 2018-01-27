Saudi billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal freed after paying settlement – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Saudi billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal freed after paying settlement
BBC News
One of the world's richest men, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, has been released two months after being detained in Saudi Arabia's anti-corruption purge. He was freed after a financial settlement was approved by the state prosecutor, an official said …
