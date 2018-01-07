Saudi princes arrested for protesting against having to pay utilities – The Punch
The Punch
Saudi princes arrested for protesting against having to pay utilities
The Punch
Eleven Saudi princes face trial after their arrest at a sit-in protesting having to pay their utility bills, authorities said Sunday, as the monarchy pursues reforms amid hefty debt and high unemployment. Saudi Arabia's attorney general said “no one is …
