 Saudi to inject $2bn in Yemen to halt currency collapse – Aljazeera.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Saudi to inject $2bn in Yemen to halt currency collapse – Aljazeera.com

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Aljazeera.com

Saudi to inject $2bn in Yemen to halt currency collapse
Aljazeera.com
Saudi Arabia has said it will inject $2bn in Yemen's central bank to shore up the war-torn country's depreciating currency, according to Saudi state media. The announcement on Wednesday, which was reported by SPA news agency, comes a day after Yemen's
Saudi Arabia injects $2bn to prop up struggling Yemeni economyFinancial Times
Saudi War Cost in Yemen Just Rose After $2 Billion DepositBloomberg
Saudi Arabia pumps $2 billion into Yemen's central bankCNBC
Pulse Nigeria –WikiTribune –Arab News –The Times
all 211 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.