Savings Bond opens grassroots investment window – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 17, 2018


Savings Bond opens grassroots investment window
The first Federal Government Savings Bond auction for the year began on January 8 and ended January 12. The two and three-year bonds, due in January 17, 2020 and January 17, 2021, were offered at 11.098 per cent and 12.098 per cent per annum
