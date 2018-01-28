Say no to Atiku, give us Dankwambo – Northern Youths
Northern youths, under the auspices of Arewa Youths Coalition says Nigeria needs a vibrant young leader like the governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo to save Nigeria from the present economic hardship under president Muhammadu Buhari.
Speaking at a rally organize for Dankwambo in Kaduna, yesterday, Arewa Youths Coalition’s chairman, Comrade Abdullahi Mohammed Jika, advised former National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to rally round Dankwambo and defeat president Buhari inorder to free Nigeria from further woes and harship
“Everybody in the country knows that we are not where we ought to be as a country. That is why we are here to call on Governor Dankwambo of Gombe State to come and contest and rescue our country from the myriads of challenges bedeviling us.
“We have chosen Dankwambo because we have seen what he has done in Gombe State. He is a detribalised Nigerian. He has solutions to our economic and security challenges, and he can move the country to the Promised Land.”
Atiku is a theif, i will vote for any other person aside Atiku and Buhari
Thank you, Insha Allah, Governor Dankwambo will win
No sane man will vote for Buhari…I prefer Governor Dankwambo. Buhari is a Satan
I love Atiku, but if he doesnt emerge in PDP i will support Dankwambo and no other person
up PDP, please come back and help us.. we need GoodLuck