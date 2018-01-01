Schalke: Goretzka Transfer To Bayern Not Done Yet

Schalke insist the reported transfer of Leon Goretzka to Bayern has not been completed, as he has not informed the club of his desire to leave.

Goretzka’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and has been linked with Liverpool and Juventus.

Reports in Marca say a deal has been agreed with Bayern Munich and he will link up with the squad.

But Schalke’s sporting director Christian Heidel told Sport 1 there is no done deal to discuss at this stage.

“Leon has not informed us so far that he has decided to leave us,” Heidel said.

“I trust Leon and his agent, with whom I was in contact yesterday [Sunday].”

