Scholars renew clamour for end to FG's Hajj sponsorship, subsidy
New Telegraph Newspaper
Islamic scholars have renewed demand for end to the Federal Government's sponsorship of pilgrims to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III had earlier advised the Federal Government to take its hands off the sponsorship of …
As 2018 Hajj begins
