Schools Shut Down in Ebonyi State over Lassa Fever Outbreak

Schools in Ebonyi State have been asked to temporarily close down following the outbreak of Lassa Fever in the state. In a statement today to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the State Commissioner for Education, Prof. John Eke, said although the outbreak in the state was not alarming, the closure was part of proactive […]

