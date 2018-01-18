 Schweinsteiger renews Chicago Fire contract | Nigeria Today
Schweinsteiger renews Chicago Fire contract

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Sports

World Cup Champion Bastian Schweinsteiger has renewed his contract at Major League Soccer club Chicago Fire for the 2018 season, with his main aim winning the MLS trophy. “I am very happy to sign again with the Chicago Fire, and to continue what we started in 2017. “Last year was a special moment for my […]

The post Schweinsteiger renews Chicago Fire contract appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

