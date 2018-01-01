Scores feared dead in Boko Haram bomb attack

Several people are feared dead in a bomb attack on Magadali Local Governmet Area of Adamawa on Monday.

A source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the bomb was planted on a road side in the town.

It added that about three persons lost their lives in the attack.

Mr Othman Abubakar, the Adamawa Police Command spokesman confirmed the development but said only one person was killed.

He said that the command was still gathering information for full details.

Also when contacted, the Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Mr Haruna Furo, confirmed the incidence.

“I received a call from Madagali LGA Council chairman about the incidence but due to poor network the conversation cut off.

“I tried several times to reach him but it failed,” Furo said.

He said that the agency has yet to get clear details of the attack. (NAN)

