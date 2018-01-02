Scores Feared Killed As Fulani Herdsmen Attack Benue Community

Scores of persons have been reportedly killed after armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attacked Tse Igbudu Taraka community in Benue State.

Speaking on the incident, a resident of the area, James Gbudu, told newsmen that he is lucky to have not been killed, adding that the attack has forced many to flee their homes.

According to him, the gunmen invaded the community at the wee hours of Tuesday and started killing anybody in sight.

He said: “As of now, no security personnel to help the situation. “I managed to escape and reach where there is network to post this.”

Confirming the incident, when contacted by Daily Post, the Benue State Police PRO, Moses Yamu said some officers have been deployed to the area to ascertain the situation.

“Our men are already on their way to the place to calm the situation. Will get back to you,” he added.

