Second term: Group yearns for Buhari, Masari

A Katsina-based political association, Masari Restoration Awareness Forum, says it is committed to support President Buhari and Gov. Aminu Masari for a second term in office.

Alhaji Sabo Hassan, the state’s chairman, made the declaration when he addressed members of the forum at its annual meeting in Daura on Sunday.

He said the forum would soon embark on an aggressive campaign on the good policies and programmes of the state and federal governments.

Hassan said the administration of Aminu Masari had in the last two years, renovated 2,000 primary and secondary schools and constructed many more to increase access to education.

The group’s chairman also lauded the governor for instilling discipline in the civil service.

He said: “Before Masari came to power, some local governments were facing serious security challenges of cattle rustling, armed robbery and other related crimes.

“But now, these challenges have been curtailed.”

Alhaji Sani Altine, the Chairman of APC in Daura Local Government, commended the forum for organising the meeting.

Altine noted that Masari and Buhari had represented the party very well, especially on provision of infrastructure, anti-corruption crusade, diversification of the economy into agriculture and promotion of security nationwide.

