 Second Term: You Are Distracting Buhari – Lai Mohammed Replies OBJ | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Second Term: You Are Distracting Buhari – Lai Mohammed Replies OBJ

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has responded to Tuesday’s statement by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in which he advised incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari not to run for second term. The Minister replied the ex-president in a Wednesday statement. He said those discussing the second term ambition which Buhari had not declared […]

The post Second Term: You Are Distracting Buhari – Lai Mohammed Replies OBJ appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.