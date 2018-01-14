Secondus: PDP will Be Fair to All

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed that it will be fair to all stakeholders of the party notwithstanding the area of the country they come from or period spent in the party in all decision making.

The National Chairman of the party, Chief Uche Secondus, who made the pledge, also promised that the party in the run-up to the 2019 general election would avoid impunity and imposition of candidates.

Secondus made the assertion last Saturday at the “Unity rally,” organised by the party’s Agaie/Lapai Local Government of Niger State branch where nearly 600 members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) defected to the PDP.

Represented by the National Financial Secretary of the party, Abdullahi Maibasira, Secondus said the new leadership of the party would ensure transparency and accountability in all that it would do, adding that “every stakeholder will be carried along in decision making.”

“My leadership will be fair to all so that we will win the 2019 general election at all levels,” he said.

Details later…

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

