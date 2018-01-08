 Security beefed up as Buhari, Osinbajo visit Abia on Tuesday | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Security beefed up as Buhari, Osinbajo visit Abia on Tuesday

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari and vice president Yemi Osinbajo are expected to arrive Umuahia, the Abia state captial on Tuesday, for the mega rally of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress. Security has been beefed up in the town ahead of the visit. The rally will take place in the Umuahia Towship stadium on […]

Security beefed up as Buhari, Osinbajo visit Abia on Tuesday

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.