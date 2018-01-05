Security, Buhari’s govt and herdsmen

BLOOD flowed in Benue State this week, like it has become the case always, as herdsmen visited six communities with violence of monumental proportion. In the New Year attack, invading herdsmen killed no fewer than 50 persons in a heinous manner. Scores of others were injured.

Indeed, the gory pictures of those killed or injured in the attack on communities in Guma and Logo local government areas would make even a heart of stone melt. Throats were slit. Stomachs were cut open. Heads and limbs were severed. Men were killed. Women were murdered. Children were massacred. It was carnage carried out in the most ruthless manner.

As expected, President Muhammadu Buhari, through a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, condemned the killings. Quoting the President as describing the attack as “wicked and callous,” the statement said: “The President assured the governor (Samuel Ortom) and people of the state that relevant security agencies have been directed to do everything possible to arrest those behind the regrettable incidents and avert further attacks.”

On face value, President Buhari’s directive is quite reassuring. When a President, feeling concerned, condemns a wrong doing or criminal activity and directs security agencies to arrest the situation, the citizens are expected to heave a sigh of relief and also have a sense of protection. However, judging by the way things have been going, do the people of Benue State have that sense of protection, even when the President has spoken? I doubt this. I do not think so because they are still fleeing to places they consider safe. For them, the President’s condemnation of the herdsmen’s attacks and his directive to security agents to arrest the killings and bring the perpetrators to book have become a routine, which change nothing. I agree with them. This is so because, after all said and done, no decisive action has been taken to tame the herdsmen.

To be sure, I remember that the same presidential order and assurances were made in April last year, when herdsmen attacked Nimbo community in Enugu State. At that time, President Buhari had declared: “I have directed the Chief of Defence Staff and the Inspector-General of Police to secure all communities under attack by herdsmen, and to go after all the groups terrorising innocent people all over the country. This government will not allow these attacks to continue. These attacks will not continue.”