Security Officers killed by Kidnappers while trying to protect White Men In Kaduna(photos)

Some white men were abducted along Kagarko road on their way to Abuja yesterday. The security officers protecting the white men were killed by the kidnappers.

The police are investigating and details will be given later.

Photos:

