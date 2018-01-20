 See How Fulani Herdsmen Slaughtered Man In Ogun State (Graphic Photos) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See How Fulani Herdsmen Slaughtered Man In Ogun State (Graphic Photos)

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Residents of Asa communities in Ogun State have cried out that suspected Fulani herdsmen are meting out havoc in their area without any hindrance. According to Olayode Williams, a farmer identified as Mr. Ogun was butchered and slaughtered in Asa community by suspected Fulani herdsmen earlier today.. It was also reported that another farmer, identified […]

The post See How Fulani Herdsmen Slaughtered Man In Ogun State (Graphic Photos) appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.