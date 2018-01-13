See How Saudi Women Watched A Football Match For The First Time In History (Photos)

Saudi women and girls queued outside football stadiums on Friday to watch their first live soccer matches after the kingdom lifted a ban on them attending. However, they will still be separated from the male crowd in designated ‘family sections’ which include separate entrances, parking lots, prayer rooms, restrooms and smoking areas. The move is […]

