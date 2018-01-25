See How To Tell Federal Government To Come & Fix Your Damaged Roads Via Twitter

This was tweeted by President Buhari’s special assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad. He said: The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has commenced repairs of damaged sections of federal roads across the country. Citizens can tweet pictures of bad roads and tag @FedRoadsNGR on Twitter for prompt attention.

The post See How To Tell Federal Government To Come & Fix Your Damaged Roads Via Twitter appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

