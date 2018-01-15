 See Picture Of Umarudeen Kayode, Davido’s Crew Member Who Was A US Military Officer | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See Picture Of Umarudeen Kayode, Davido’s Crew Member Who Was A US Military Officer

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

 Umarudeen Kayode  a Davido’s crew member who  engaged in a fight with Airport officials at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport on January 11th after an argument over verification of luggage went awry. Kayode aka Tyconne allegedly punched a Checkpoint staff on the face and this of course attracted other security officials – who then attempted […]

The post See Picture Of Umarudeen Kayode, Davido’s Crew Member Who Was A US Military Officer appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.