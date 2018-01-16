See The Dead Body Of Kidnapped Taraba Lawmaker, Hosea Ibi Dumped By The Road Side
Here is the dead body photo of the abducted Taraba lawmaker Hosea Ibi. The lifeless body of the lawmaker representing Takum I constituency in the Taraba State House of Assembly, was found on the road in Takum local government on Tuesday. Hon. Ibi was kidnapped by unknown gunmen two weeks ago back in his hometown, […]
