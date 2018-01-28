See The look on Apostle Suleman’s face as Stephanie Otobo confesses in his Church (Photo)

Last year, Stephanie Otobo accused the clergyman of having an amorous affair with her. During the church’s Fire & Miracle service in Edo state last night, Stephanie who is based in Canada and recently came to Nigeria to promote her music, confessed that some politicians and pastors, paid her some money to slander the name […]

The post See The look on Apostle Suleman’s face as Stephanie Otobo confesses in his Church (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

