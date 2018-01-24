 See The N400M Wrist Watch Wizkid Just Bought For Himself (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

See The N400M Wrist Watch Wizkid Just Bought For Himself (Photos)

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Star boy,  Wizkid just bought this N400M wrist watch. He posted this an hour ago. He wrote… $1.2M See Below…  

The post See The N400M Wrist Watch Wizkid Just Bought For Himself (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.