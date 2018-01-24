Seek unity, refrain from violence, Udom warns PDP

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has advised members of the Peoples Democratic Party against any action or activity that can cause a breach of the peace currently enjoyed in the state.

Speaking with Party Officials at the State PDP Secretariat in Uyo, Governor Emmanuel who commended them for their peaceful conduct throughout the duration of the just concluded local government elections, said such should be extended throughout the process leading to the next general elections in the state.

He reiterated the decision of the party to abide by the rotational policy of zoning of political offices, and urged those not favoured by the agreed zoning formular to resist the temptation of contesting.

He said that since each seat can be occupied by a single individual, it was pertinent that other contenders queue behind whoever emerges in any primaries.

“Whatever we do, let it not divide the party, let it not cause acrimony between brothers and sisters; offices will come and go, but relationships will remain forever.”

While recounting how zoning accounted for the low expenses on the last local government elections, he commended the PDP Defenders, a group of former local government chairmanship aspirants who came together to work for the success of the party despite losing the primaries.

He thanked the state leadership of the party, and all party officials for their selfless contributions to the success of the party in the state.

Earlier, the State PDP Chairman, Obong Paul Ekpo thanked Governor Emmanuel for always supporting the party, saying his regular visit and closeness has instilled confidence on the party members.

He informed the Governor of series of programmes by the party to cement its position in the state and expressed the readiness of the party ahead of the primaries later this year.

Obong Ekpo maintained that with the achievements recorded by the Governor in the different sub-sectors of the state, it was easier for the party to convince the electorate to support all candidates of the party in the December 22,2017 local government elections.

He said the party has put in place programmes that will re-energize the supporters and gear them towards winning all positions in the forthcoming elections.

New buses was donated by the party to the 31 local government chapters of the party.

