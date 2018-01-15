Selfish persons wanted to keep my seat vacant until end of 8th Senate – Umeh

Former National chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Victor Umeh who recently won the Anambra Central senatorial District rerun election has said enemies of the zone were working to ensure that they keep the Anambra central seat in the senate vacant until the end of the 8th Senate. Umeh blamed them for […]

Selfish persons wanted to keep my seat vacant until end of 8th Senate – Umeh

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

