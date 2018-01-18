Sell David Luiz now, Fans mount pressure on Antonio Conte

After a defensive blunder by David Luiz that lead to Norwich goal in the 90th minutes, which made Chelsea to scraped through to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a penalty shootout win over Norwich City. A number of Chelsea fans are mounting pressure on Chelsea Antonio Conte to sell David Luiz.

Here are some of our favorite tweets:

Sell Luiz. All his fault that goal. @ChelseaFC

— Shannon (@ShannonJR_za) January 17, 2018

Sell Luiz, bring back Zouma, buy a starting striker 😒😒😒 #CFC — Matt Hearty (@MattHearty) January 17, 2018

abeg they should sell this David Luiz joor. — January 25 (@shortblacbuoy) January 17, 2018

David Luiz is finished imo — martin (@CFCSwe) January 17, 2018

That is why David Luiz is not in our starting line up — Shoaib Irshad (@sho8aib) January 17, 2018

David Luiz pathetically switching off for the equaliser. I swear Conte binning him earlier was the manager’s only right call this season. 💩 — Ad Wojtkowiak (@AdWojtkowiak) January 17, 2018

Sell MORATA, BATS, LUIZ, KENEDY, BOKAYOKO, someone else — ALFalfa van Wowski (@ALFieTheSkunk) January 17, 2018

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

