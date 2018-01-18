 Sell David Luiz now, Fans mount pressure on Antonio Conte | Nigeria Today
Sell David Luiz now, Fans mount pressure on Antonio Conte

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Football, Football, Sports | 0 comments

After a defensive blunder by David Luiz that lead to Norwich goal in the 90th minutes, which made Chelsea to scraped through to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a penalty shootout win over Norwich City. A number of Chelsea fans are mounting pressure on Chelsea Antonio Conte to sell David Luiz.

Here are some of our favorite tweets:

Sell Luiz. All his fault that goal. @ChelseaFC

— Shannon (@ShannonJR_za) January 17, 2018

