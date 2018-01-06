Sen. Anyanwu Dares EFCC: "You Will Not Go Home Alive Trying To Arrest Me" – Video

The Senator representing Imo East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has dared the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to arrest him.

Sen. Anyanwu who is also aspiring for the governorship position in Imo State, warned that operatives of the anti-graft agency may not leave his home alive if they ever attempted to arrest him. He also dared them to plant money in his house.

Anyanwu made the call in a video recorded by Oak TV, in reaction to the recent arrest of Innoson Motors Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Chukwuma Innocent. He wondered why the EFCC to the best of his knowledge “who do not have a confirmed Chairman would be chasing industrialists who are investing in the country.”

He added that the “tradition was that anyone who spoke against the commission would be targeted and arrested” hence he “decided to take the challenge.”

Anyanwu dared the commission to plant money in either his house in Abuja or in his village in Imo. He was seen in the video boasting that the anti-graft agency “will meet strong resistance” from his people and its “operatives may not go home alive.”

See video below…