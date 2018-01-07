 Sen. Wakili assures on efforts to reduce poverty | Nigeria Today
Sen. Wakili assures on efforts to reduce poverty

Sen. Ali Wakili, Chairman Senate Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Welfare said on Sunday that the Federal Government was trying its best to reduce poverty level in the country. According to the News Agency of Nigetia, NAN, Wakili, (Bauchi South Senatorial District) made the assertion while presenting cash donation of N10,000 each to 351 persons in Bauchi Local Government Area.

