Sen. Zargo joins Pro Tempore race – The New Dawn Liberia

Sen. Zargo joins Pro Tempore race

The New Dawn Liberia

Lofa County Senator Stephen J. H. Zargo has declared his intention to join the race for Senate Pro Tempore due to be held at the Liberian Senate on Monday, 15 January. Speaking at a press conference Monday, 8 January at his office at Capitol Building …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

