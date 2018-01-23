Senate asks Army to pay soldier N25.3 million for Boko Haram allegation

The senate also asked the Nigerian Army to reinstate, promote and retire 13 officers dismissed wrongfully.

The post Senate asks Army to pay soldier N25.3 million for Boko Haram allegation appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

