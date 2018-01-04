 Senate berates Buhari’s Chief of Staff – Premium Times | Nigeria Today
Senate berates Buhari’s Chief of Staff – Premium Times

Premium Times

The Senate has berated the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, over his alleged comment on the ongoing fuel crisis. In a statement by the Senate spokesperson, Sabi Abdullahi, the upper chamber said a comment credited to Mr. Kyari that oil
