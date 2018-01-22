Senate moves to give Centre for Disease Control legal backing

Senate Committee on Primary Healthcare and Communicable Diseases has commenced moves to give legal backing to the establishment of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC was established in 2011 as a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Health with the mandate to coordinate public health response to communicable diseases but it has never been backed with the Act of the Parliament.

Declaring the public hearing open in Abuja on Monday, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said the bill will legally establish the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control when signed to law.

Represented by the Deputy Senate Leader, Bala Ibn Na’Allah, Saraki said: “It is important that this agency gets legislative backing to give it a firm policy directive for consistency and adherence to international best practices and also for effective regulatory framework to enforce minimum standard practices and funding from donors.

“With appropriate legislation in place, it will also make for stability of interventions and for a legislative protection of government medium and long term planning”.

He lamented that over the past two decades, the re-emergence of infectious diseases had threatened the health system in Nigeria.

In his presentation, Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, urged the Senate to fast tract the process for enacting the law.

“The value of the NCDC derives not only from what we achieved in 2014. I am happy also that Mr Chairman that you alluded to the successes of this organisation in terms of providing effective response and deploying surveillance officers,” he said.

On his part, chairman of the Committee, Mao Ohuabunwa noted that the goal of the centre included provision of control, prevention, coordination and facilitation of detection disease so as to achieve effective management of diseases.

He said the NCDC bill would help to provide sound health security to Nigerians, especially against some opportunistic communicable disease outbreaks.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

