Senate orders NNPC to end fuel queues in 7 days

The senate has ordered the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to ensure fuel queues across the country disappear within the next seven days.

The order was given today at plenary while receiving the report of the senate committee on petroleum downstream.

Senator Kabiru Marafa while citing order 43, gave a feedback on the committee’s meeting and said it had resolved to direct the NNPC to ensure adequate supply of PMS and disappearance of queues nationwide within 7 days. It said the committee equally directed all security agencies to ensure effective border control to avoid smuggling. It also directed the Department of Petroleum Resources to double their efforts in enforcing price control and monitoring.

Senate President in his remarks was quoted as saying “This is a substantive report, NNPC must make sure the queues disappear within 7 days and by next week we have a report that addresses the resolution that was given to them on that effect.

“Within that week the committee should come back to confirm to us that NNPC has complied with the resolutions that we’ve taken, this matter needs to be brought to an end,” Saraki said.

