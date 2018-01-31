Senate Postpones Security Summit Over Ekwueme’s Burial

The Senate has put off a National Security Summit to pay tribute to the late Former VP, Dr Alex Ekwueme.

Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan said the summit was suppose to take pace today but has been put off to pay tribute to the late Ekwueme who will be laid to rest on Saturday.

He said the deferment was to empower government legislators, especially those from the South-East zone to take an interest in the internment program.

Lawan said another date for the summit would be reported at the appropriate time, while apologizing to dignitaries.

“In spite of the fact that the summit was an activity of the Senate as a feature of its commitment to the determination of the rising security moves, it is being assembled in organization with the Presidency to locate a typical answer for the issue,” he said.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

