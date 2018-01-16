 Senate responds to Tunde Bakare’s attack on Buhari, insists President has not failed | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Senate has reacted to a statement credited to Senior Pastor of Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare, where he claimed that president Muhammadu Buhari’s government has failed. DAILY POST recalls that Pastor Bakare, on Monday attacked Buhari over corruption and unemployment rate in the country. Reacting, Spokesman to the senate, Senator Sabi Abdullahi told […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

