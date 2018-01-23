Senate seeks forensic audit of $16.3b Egina oil project – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Senate seeks forensic audit of $16.3b Egina oil project
The Senate yesterday mandated the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation ( NNPC ) to carry out immediate forensic audit for money of the controversial $16.3 billion Egina oil project. The upper chamber also asked the NNPC to furnish it with all the …
