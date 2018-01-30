Senate to probe arbitrary charges by commercial banks

The Senate on Tuesday mandated its Committee on Banking to probe alleged arbitrary charges and illegal deductions by commercial banks in the country. This followed the adoption of a motion by Sen. Magnus Abe and 22 others.

