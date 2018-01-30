 Senate to probe arbitrary charges by commercial banks | Nigeria Today
Senate to probe arbitrary charges by commercial banks

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Business

The Senate on Tuesday mandated its Committee on Banking to probe alleged arbitrary charges and illegal deductions by commercial banks in the country. This followed the adoption of a motion by Sen. Magnus Abe and 22 others.

