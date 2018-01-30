 Senate urges CBN, NDIC to educate Nigerians on Bit-coin danger – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senate urges CBN, NDIC to educate Nigerians on Bit-coin danger – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Senate urges CBN, NDIC to educate Nigerians on Bit-coin danger
Vanguard
The Senate on Tuesday, urged Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other stakeholders to made deliberate effort to educate the public on the dangers of Bit-coin as a store of value in Nigeria. Saraki. It said that all news platforms and in various
Senate probes spread of bitcoin, 'ponzi' schemesPremium Times
Senate to probe arbitrary bank chargesDaily Trust
'I like to count my money', says Na'Allah as senators speak on 'dangers' of bitcoinTheCable
Naija247news –The Eagle Online –Nigeria Today –Daily Post Nigeria
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.