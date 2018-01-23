Senate working to improve electoral process – Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki, has said the Senate is working to improve the nation’s electoral process by building on the gains of the 2015 general elections.

Saraki made the remarks on Tuesday in Abuja when he played host to a United Nations (UN) Electoral Needs Assessment Mission Team.

He welcomed the team, led by a Senior Political/Electoral Affairs Officer of the UN, Serge Kubwimana to Nigeria and appreciated the body on behalf of the Senate for the interest and proactive steps they have taken to find out areas the UN can assist to improve the 2019 general elections.

“As you will know, the electoral system is key in the stability of democracy and for us to get the electoral process right,” Saraki said. “I think as a country, we have made a lot of achievements in this area particularly in reference to our last election and it is our hope and intention to grow stronger from that and improve on our processes.”

“In line with this, in the 8th Senate, one of our priority bills, once we started work was to review the existing Electoral Act to see areas, where, based on our experience during the 2015 elections, we can improve on.

“We came up with a number of amendments which we passed in May last year and I think we are just waiting for the House of Representatives to pass their version and hopefully we will be able to harmonize and then have a bill for the President to assent,” he added.

Earlier, leader of the Delegation, Kubwimana, said the group’s objective was to meet with the stakeholders in the nation’s electoral process and see areas where the UN can be of support to Nigeria’s electoral system, “again based on previous partnerships over the last three electoral cycles.”

He said the mission to the Senate was meant to seek the views of the lawmakers concerning the nation’s electoral system and to report back to the Secretary General of the UN, so as to guide the world body in its future partnership with key institutions in the electoral process like the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and others.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

The post Senate working to improve electoral process – Saraki appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

