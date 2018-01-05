 Senator Abe hails Buhari over Ogoni cleanup | Nigeria Today
Senator Abe hails Buhari over Ogoni cleanup

The senator representing Rivers South-East senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Abe on Thursday hailed President Muhammadu over Ogoni cleanup. Senator Abe gave the commendation in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr Parry Benson, in Port Harcourt. He expressed gratitude to the people of Ogoni for their steadfastness and commitment in the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

