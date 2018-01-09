Senator Abe speaks on Rivers killings
Senator Magnus Abe, representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, on Tuesday condemned the killing of 20 persons in some communities in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State. Abe condemned the killings in a statement issued by his Spokesman, Mr Parry Benson, in Port Harcourt. No fewer than 15 persons were killed in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local […]
