Senator Danjuma Goje And Daughter To Court By His Son-In-Law

Abubakar Faruk, the Managing Director of Abuja Market Management Limited (AMML), has filed a suit bordering on child custody against former governor of Gombe, Senator Danjuma Goje and his daughter, Fatima. According to Daily Trust, in the suit before a Grade 1 area court in Abuja, Faruk is seeking a court order compelling his ex-father-in-law, […]

The post Senator Danjuma Goje And Daughter To Court By His Son-In-Law appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

