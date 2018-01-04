Senator Misau demands confirmation if Kachikwu was blocked from seeing Buhari
The controversial lawmaker and Senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial district, Hamman Misau has asked the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu to explain if he had personally seen President Muhammadu Buhari since the beginning of fuel scarcity last month. He raised the curious question at a public hearing by the Senate Committee on Petroleum […]
Senator Misau demands confirmation if Kachikwu was blocked from seeing Buhari
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!