Senator Shehu Sani Attacks FG Over Order To Monitor Social Media Posts

The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Sen. Shehu Sani has attacked the Federal Government over the social media monitoring order issued two days ago.

Recall that 2 days ago, the Federal Government issued an order to state security to monitor the social media post of prominent Nigerians and to prosecute if necessary. The order was given after ex president released a berating later to Buhari and APC administration, urging him to desist from contesting in 2019.

Sen. Shehu Sani reacted via his Twitter;

If the energy, resources and time that will be dispensed in monitoring the social media labyrinth by the state security apparatus, will be deployed in targeting and tracking kidnappers, militiamen, Terrorists, Herdsmen, Bandits and Human traffickers, we will be safer.

