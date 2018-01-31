 Senators may boycott Senate’s security summit – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senators may boycott Senate’s security summit – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 31, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Senators may boycott Senate's security summit
The Nation Newspaper
Senators are threatening to boycott the February 1 security summit organised by the upper chamber, it was learnt yesterday. They do not want the Villa Banquet Hall venue. The decision to organise the summit was taken by the Senate after a January 17
Senate suspends national security summit to honour EkwuemeThe Punch
Herdsmen, Farmers Crisis: Presidency, National Assembly hold security summitPremium Times
Breaking: Senate suspends Security Summit in honour of Late EkwuemeVanguard
CHANNELS TELEVISION –WorldStage –Nigeria News
all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.