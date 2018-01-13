 Senegal’s leader says Africa merits respect – News24 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Senegal’s leader says Africa merits respect – News24

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in World | 0 comments


News24

Senegal's leader says Africa merits respect
News24
Johannesburg – Senegal's president says he is "shocked" by President Donald Trump's vulgar remark about immigrants from African countries and Haiti, saying that "Africa and the black race merit the respect and consideration of all." President Macky

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.