 SERAP To Buhari: Withdraw Board Appointments Now | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SERAP To Buhari: Withdraw Board Appointments Now

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Amid controversy generated by the list of appointments to the boards of agencies and parastatals, a civil society organisation, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the list. The organisation, which made this Call in Lagos through a statement issued by its deputy director Timothy Adewale insisted that the […]

The post SERAP To Buhari: Withdraw Board Appointments Now appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.